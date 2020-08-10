CORRECTION: COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin still below 1,000

Wisconsin reported one new death attributed to COVID-19 Monday. Several media outlets, including WRN, reported Monday morning that the state’s COVID-19 death toll had reached 1,000.

But according to numbers released Monday afternoon by the Department of Health Services, the actual number is 998.

We’re reporting 1 #COVID19_WI death today, in Waukesha County. However, you’ll notice an increase of 0 deaths from yesterday in the total on our Summary Data page. This is because a Dane County death was incorrectly reported yesterday & has been corrected: https://t.co/mAVfWJMI4M pic.twitter.com/uTAfHHAT8b — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 10, 2020

DHS reported 8,167 new test results, and 507 – or 6.2 percent – were returned as positive.

There were 31 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 352 COVDI-19 patients with 98 in intensive care units.