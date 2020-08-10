Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / CORRECTION: COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin still below 1,000

CORRECTION: COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin still below 1,000

By

Wisconsin reported one new death attributed to COVID-19 Monday. Several media outlets, including WRN, reported Monday morning that the state’s COVID-19 death toll had reached 1,000.

But according to numbers released Monday afternoon by the Department of Health Services, the actual number is 998.

DHS reported 8,167 new test results, and 507 – or 6.2 percent – were returned as positive.

There were 31 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 352 COVDI-19 patients with 98 in intensive care units.