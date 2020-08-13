COVID-19 cases and positive test percentage back up Thursday

After dropping to the second lowest number of cases since June, Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin are back up.

The Department of Health Services reported 943 – or 7.6 percent – of 12,415 new test results came back positive Thursday, compared with just 478 new confirmed cases and a positive test rate of 4.8 percent on Wednesday.

We know you #MaskUpWisconsin & physically distance. And we thank you for that. Along w/those efforts, it’s what you do every day that helps #SlowTheSpread of #COVID19_WI. Wash your hands, avoid touching your face, and cover your cough. More tips: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/c0uaQlE5tO — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 13, 2020

The seven-day average of 775 new cases per day is down from 810 a week ago. DHS listed seven new deaths, bringing to the total to 1,018 lives lost in Wisconsin.

Forty-five new new hospitalizations bring the current number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to 364, with 111 in intensive care.

Additional information on COVID-19 cases by region and county can be found on the DHS website.