COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin pass 1,000

Wisconsin now has more than 1,000 COVID-10 deaths. Tuesday’s numbers from the state Department of Health Services included 8 deaths, bringing the total number of Wisconsin lilves lost to 1006 since the start of the pandemic here.

DHS also reported 13,599 new test results, of which 524–or 5.3 percent–came back positive. Sixty-one new reported hospitalizations bring the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Wisconsin hospitals to 414, with 19 in intensive care units.