COVID-19 positive percentage and daily case counts tending downwards

COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin appeared to be trending in a favorable direction on Wednesday.

Just over a week-and a-half into a statewide mask mandate intended to slow the spread of coronavirus, the Department of Health Services reported 478 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update has 6 counties showing high case rates & growing trajectories. 11 counties have shrinking trajectories compared to 8 counties last week. See the activity level where you are, and use it to make smart decisions & #SlowTheSpread: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/t7KKU0OHKA — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 12, 2020

The rate of positive results, out of 10,402 tests, was 4.8 percent – lower than Tuesday’s 5.3 percent, and the seven-day average of 6.3 percent. The seven-day average case count decreased to 760 new cases, from 842 a week ago.

Another five people died due to COVID-19, bringing the overall total in Wisconsin to 1,011.