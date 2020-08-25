Crosby feeling good after COVID quarantine (AUDIO)

The start of 2020 training camp for Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby was delayed after his second COVID-19 test came up positive. But Crosby told reporters on Monday that his symptoms were very mild. He waited 10-days (protocol time period) to get back and he feels as strong as ever.

Crosby said he was surprised to test positive given his relative lack of symptoms. He said he socially distanced this offseason, limiting his interactions to his family.

Crosby is entering his 14th NFL season and said he’s feeling great coming out of COVID. He turns 36 in September, but age hasn’t slowed him down a bit.

Crosby signed a three-year contract worth $12.9 million with the Packers during the offseason. It made Crosby the third highest paid kicker in the league.

Crosby has had his share of obstacles during his career, both personally and professionally, but he has battled through them to become the organizations all-time leader in career points with 1,575. He is also the all-time franchise leader in field goals (329), 50-yard field goals (35) and extra points (588).

His durability has allowed him never miss a game, playing in 208 straight contests in the regular season. That’s the second-longest streak in franchise history (QB Brett Favre, 255).

Crosby’s wife Molly has cancer surgery (lung) prior to the start of the 2019 NFL season. She has not only recovered, but Crosby said things are going very well. Crosby said the two had a discussion about whether or not he should opt-out of the current NFL season, but after consulting with doctors, they felt it was safe for Crosby to move ahead with the season, that his wife was in a good place.

AUDIO: Mason Crosby says COVID didn’t slow him down :24

AUDIO: Mason Crosby says age hasn’t slowed him down :21