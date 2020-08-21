DeJoy says a dozen mail sorting machines were removed in Wisconsin

U.S. Postmaster General Loius DeJoy says his office won’t be reinstalling 12 mail sorting machines that were removed in Wisconsin.

During a Senate hearing Friday before a committee chaired by Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson, Dejoy said the machines will not be returned to service, despite comments earlier this week that he’d be putting a stop to controversial changes at the Postal Service.

The Washington Post reports that of over 600 sorting machines removed nationwide, 6 were in Milwaukee, 3 in Madison, 2 in Green Bay and one was in Wausau. Also Friday, Johnson claimed that recent complaints about mail delays were “being ginned up . . . to extract a political advantage.”