Dems open largely virtual DNC in Milwaukee

With constraints imposed by the global coronavirus pandemic reducing the number of in-person participants to a relative handful, the 2020 Democratic National Convention got underway Monday in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee congresswoman Gwen Moore was the only Wisconsin elected official to speak on the first night of the Democratic National Convention – and the only one to speak from Milwaukee.

“This is a city where blood was shed for labor rights, where a fugitive slave was freed from prison, where women’s right to vote was first ratified,” Moore said in her greeting to delegates and viewers online.

“What better way to gather than all across America to nominate my beloved friend Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States of America, with my VIP VP nominee sista Kamala Harris by his side. Tonight we are gathered to reclaim the soul of America.”

Other speakers on the first night of the convention: Governors Mario Cuomo of New York and Gretchen Wittmer of Michigan, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Tuesday’s convention speakers include New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton, former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden.