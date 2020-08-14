DHS recommends no fans for all Packers games

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary designee Andrea Palm says there shouldn’t be fans in the stands at Lambeau field this year.

“We are not encouraging mass gatherings . . . a stadium event, generally speaking is a mass gathering,” Palm said during a media conference call on Thursday. “It’s hard to physically distance in a scenario like that.”

The Packers have already closed Lambeau for the first two home games of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but are open to welcoming fans back in November.

“Wearing a mask, physical distancing, the hygiene as it relates to hand washing, and those things that we have talked about from the very start, are really the only things we have to stop transmission,” Palm said.