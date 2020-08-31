Effort underway to recall Evers and Barnes

An effort to recall Governor Tony Evers got underway over the weekend. The effort to recall Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes will require collection – in 60 days – of signatures equal to at least 25 percent of the vote cast in the last election for governor – about 670,000.

Misty Polewczynski said she launched the effort because of Evers’ response to unrest in Kenosha, and his statewide mask order. In a Facebook post, she accused Evers of encouraging riots and the “defunding” of police.

State Republican Party Chair Andrew Hitt said he understands why many people are upset with Evers, but that the party is focused on reelecting President Trump in November.