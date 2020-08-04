Election Commission expects record absentee balloting

All signs are pointing to a record absentee voter turn-out in Wisconsin this year.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports more than 300,000 voters have returned absentee ballots for next week’s primary election.

More than 330,000 voters statewide have already returned their absentee ballots for the August 11 Partisan Primary, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.https://t.co/pcMBgGdrF9 — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) August 3, 2020

That’s three times as many people who voted absentee in the 2018 primary, and four times as many as in the 2016 primary.

Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said the numbers hint that many more people will vote absentee in November. She’s expecting more than two-million people to vote absentee in the general election.