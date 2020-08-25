Evers declares State of Emergency in response to unrest in Kenosha and Madison

Governor Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency for Wisconsin. Evers’ action follows two consecutive nights of rioting and looting in Madison and in Kenosha.

Following overnight rioting in Kenosha & Madison, @GovEvers declares State of Emergency. Increases number of @WI_Guard personnel in Kenosha to 250. pic.twitter.com/KGb5fQ9Oen — WRN (@WRN) August 25, 2020

That’s where police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, on Sunday.

The Democratic governor also urged protesters to gather “peacefully and safely,” and while that was the case in most communities, it didn’t happen in either Madison or Kenosha.

The ability to exercise First Amendment rights is a critically important part of our democracy and the pursuit of justice. But there remains a line between peaceful assembly and what we saw last night that put individuals, families, and businesses in danger. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 25, 2020

Evers said up to 250 National Guard personnel will be deployed to the latter, but it’s unclear whether any will go to Madison, where police, including some on horseback, deployed tear gas and pepper spray Monday night.