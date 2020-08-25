Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Evers declares State of Emergency in response to unrest in Kenosha and Madison

Evers declares State of Emergency in response to unrest in Kenosha and Madison

By

Governor Tony Evers has declared a State of Emergency for Wisconsin. Evers’ action follows two consecutive nights of rioting and looting in Madison and in Kenosha.

That’s where police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, on Sunday.

The Democratic governor also urged protesters to gather “peacefully and safely,” and while that was the case in most communities, it didn’t happen in either Madison or Kenosha.

Evers said up to 250 National Guard personnel will be deployed to the latter, but it’s unclear whether any will go to Madison, where police, including some on horseback, deployed tear gas and pepper spray Monday night.