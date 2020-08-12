Evers grants 9 more pardons

Governor Tony Evers has granted pardons to nine more people. This latest round brings to 56 the total number of pardons granted by the Democratic governor, after his Republican predecessor Scott Walker ended the practice during his time in office.

The eight men and one woman were convicted of a variety of crimes, including stealing vehicles, driving a getaway car, and selling marijuana, when they were teens or young adults.

Pardon requests are made to the Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board before being sent to the governor for consideration. They do not result in an expungement, and are only granted to those who’ve completed their prison terms and have not committed any new crimes.