Evers to DNC: ‘holy mackerel folks, let’s get to work’

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers made a pitch for unity, during his brief moment in the virtual spotlight, for Wednesday night’s virtual Democratic National Convention.

“What unites us is far, far greater than what unites us. So even though we can’t be with each other, I know we have a shared sense of purpose. That is, to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Evers spoke for just over a minute. “This November is about returning kindness, respect, empathy and civility back to the White House. And that’s who Joe and Kamala are. Because they know, especially during challenging times like these, the problems we face can only be solved by all of us together.”

Evers’ remarks were in stark contrast to those from Vice President Mike Pence, who campaigned in Wisconsin on Wednesday. “I believe the choice in this election is whether America remains America,” Pence warned.

Evers ended his remarks with, “holy mackerel folks, let’s get to work.”

Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin speaks tonight, and Joe Biden will accept his party’s nomination for president.