Evers urges DC agreement on more COVID-19 relief

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is urging the Trump administration and Congress to strike a deal on COVID-19 relief.

President Trump issued a series of executive orders, including providing additional unemployment payments of $400 a week on top of what states are paying. That’s a drop from the $600 a week that those out of work had been receiving, and it’s contingent upon states agreeing to pick up $100 of the costs for the additional payments.

Evers’ statement didn’t directly address whether the state would pick up its share. Wisconsin’s unemployment insurance system has been plagued by delays.