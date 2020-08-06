Federal judge unsure if COVID-19 requires changes to absentee voting in Wisconsin

A federal judge in Madison is unsure about relaxing some of Wisconsin’s absentee voting regulations.

Several groups filed suit last April requesting that the absentee voting requirements be eased due to the emerging coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the arguments, but they were renewed for the November presidential election.

Federal Judge William Conley held a hearing Wednesday on whether to issue a preliminary injunction easing the regulations.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Conley said that people know more about COVID-19 now, and he’s not sure he should make such significant changes.