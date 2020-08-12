Fitzgerald wins 5th CD Republican primary

State Senate Majority leader Scott Fitzgerald is a step closer to serving in Congress.

Fitzgerald won Tuesday’s Republican primary for Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District, defeating challenger Cliff DeTemple.

Republican Representative Jim Sensenbrenner is retiring, after serving the district in Southeast Wisconsin since 1979. Fitzgerald, of Juneau, will face Democrat Tom Palzewicz of Brookfield in November.

The heavily Republican district district includes includes Jefferson and Washington counties and parts of Dodge, Milwaukee, Walworth, and Waukesha counties.

–