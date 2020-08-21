Friday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

One more death due to COVID-19 and 36 additional hospitalizations were reported in Wisconsin on Friday. The Department of Health Services reported 826 – or 7.8 percent – of 10,570 new test results were returned as positive.

That compares with 740 positives out of 9,871 new test results on Thursday, a rate of 7.5 percent. The seven-day average of 690 new cases per day compares to 732 a week ago.

The additional death brings the total number of lives lost in Wisconsin to 1,067.