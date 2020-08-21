Helbachs coffee in Middleton to close shop after lease expires

A Middleton coffee shop that violated the state’s mask order will be closing, but not because of the health department.

A post on the Helbachs Coffee Instagram page says their landlord is ending their lease at the end of the month. The owners claim that the reason for the non-renewal is the “negative public statements, and continued vindictive and hostile behavior towards Helbachs Coffee taken by Public Health Madison & Dane County.”

The coffee shop has been the site of a number of protests, and has previously failed health inspections for violating the mask order, prompting a hearing to revoke the shop’s restaurant license.