Hundreds of poll workers needed for August 11

Even with record numbers of absentee ballots being mailed in, thousands of voters will turn out in person next Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has been surveying municipal clerks for the past month about their poll worker needs. Currently, and has identified serious or critical shortages of 938 poll workers in 153 municipalities.

Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official, said they’re working on a request for National Guard personnel to serve where critical shortages have been identified. The Governor’s office has not yet officially activated the Guard to do that.

Concerns about COVID-19 are a big reason why many older poll workers are opting out.