Jobless picture improves, utility disconnection moratorium extended

Wisconsin’s jobless picture is improving. The Department of Workforce Development reports Wisconsin unemployment for July fell to seven percent.

That’s down from 8.6 percent in June, but is still double what the jobless rate was before the coronavirus struck in February.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary employment estimates for the month of July shows that Wisconsin added 30,500 total non-farm and 25,500 private-sector jobs in the month of July.

There are more than 200,000 fewer jobs in Wisconsin now than at this point last year.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is giving people more time to pay their lights and gas bills.

One-third of Wisconsin utility customers are behind on their bills. The PSC has agreed to extend the ban on disconnections until October 1st.

Utilities have been prohibited from shutting-off service since March due to household income lost to coronavirus restrictions. The PSC suggests people behind on their bills make payment arrangements as soon as possible.

If customers are having difficulty paying their energy bills, they may be eligible for

assistance from the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program. To determine eligibility or find out where to apply for assistance, go to homeenergyplus.wi.gov or call 1-866-HEATWIS.

If customers cannot reach an agreement with their utility, they are urged to contact the PSC by calling 1-800-225-7729, or by filing a complaint on the PSC website.