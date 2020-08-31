Johnson on CNN critical of Evers’ response to Kenosha

Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday show, said the deaths of two men, allegedly by a 17-year-old, self described militia member, could have been avoided – if Governor Tony Evers had accepted President Trump’s offer of assistance.

“The governor did not accept that, that day. That night tragically two people lost their lives, because citizens took matters into their own hand. I’m not for vigilantism. I’m not sure that’s what was happening” Johnson told CNN’s Dana Bash.

“Local officials were looking for help, the governor did not accept the help, and so there was not the resolve to end the rioting, and so people took matters into their own hands.”

Evers, during a press conference in Kenosha last week, defended his response for the city, after the police shooting of Jacob Blake led to protests as well as violence and looting.

Bash pressed Johnson to condemn the deaths of the two protesters, which occurred Tuesday night, prior to the arrival of larger numbers of National Guard personnel in Kenosha.

“It’s a tragedy . . . the entire situation’s a tragedy. I don’t want to see any loss of life. It’s a tragedy.”

President Trump plans to visit Kenosha on Tuesday, although Evers has asked him to reconsider.