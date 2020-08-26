Kenosha shooting leaves two dead overnight

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said he believes at least one person will be arrested soon, based on video footage from a shooting during Tuesday night’s unrest in the city of Kenosha.

Two people were killed and a third was wounded shortly before midnight.

Investigators are looking for a man seen carrying a rifle. No names have been released. Witnesses said the shooter was a white man.

The shootings took place on Sheridan Road in Kenosha near the Froedtert South Hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5203.

The FBI is working with the sheriff’s department on the investigation. Protesters were in the streets for a third night, in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, by a Kenosha police officer on Sunday.