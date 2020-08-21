Knebel lands on Brewers injured list

The Milwaukee Brewers placed veteran relief pitcher Corey Knebel on the 10-day injured list with a strained hamstring on Thursday. The Brewers recalled infielder/outfielder Mark Mathias from the teams alternate training site in Appleton.

Knebel, who is trying to return from Tommy John surgery, has struggled with the Brewers to date. In 6 2/3 innings this season, he has allowed 11 hits, including four home runs, seven runs in all with four walks and seven strikeouts. His ERA sits at 9.45.

The Brewers will let Knebel’s hamstring heal, then allow him to pitch in some simulated action in Appleton before hopefully returning to the Brewers.

Mathias was up with the Brewers for six games and four starts earlier this month. He hit .313 (5 for 16) with a stolen base and two RBI.