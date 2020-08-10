Lac Courte Oreilles tribal board issues shelter at home order

With coronavirus cases increasing, a northern Wisconsin tribe has issued a shelter at home order for its reservation.

The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board issued a resolution on Satuday, for all individuals currently living within the LCO Reservation near Hayward to shelter at their place of residence for the next 60 days, effective immediately. There are exceptions for activities deemed essential. All non-essential travel outside of Sawyer County is discouraged.

The board’s action comes amid growing case numbers in Sawyer County and northern Wisconsin.