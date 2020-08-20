Live tackling is a question mark for the Packers

With the Green Bay Packers and every other NFL team not getting preseason games, it is assumed they’ll use some of their padded practice work on live tackling.

Asked about how much live tackling the Packers expected to do, head coach Matt LaFleur said he’s really not sure. The Packers coach seemed to have reservations about putting his veteran players through live tackling, opting instead to make sure they stay as healthy as possible heading into the regular season. LaFleur said he would more than likely put his rookies and young players through some live tackling work.

NFL teams had the number of padded practices reduced from 16 to 14 in this training camp, but LaFleur said he’s not sure the Packers will get all 14 of their allotted padded practices in.

Packers practice on Lambeau Field

The Packers moved inside of an empty Lambeau Field on Thursday morning, working in the empty stadium with pumped in crowd noise with music. It was the first of three scheduled practices inside Lambeau Field.

Love succeeds in two-minute

Jordan Love’s first shot at the two minute drill led the Packers to a 48-yard Mason Crosby field goal. The highlight play was a juggling catch by Darrius Shepherd.

Roll Call

The Packers worked on Thursday with veterans Za’Darius Smith, Davante Adams and Adrian Amos watching on the sidelines. Veteran offensive lineman Ricky Wagner dropped out.

The Packers Thursday practiced ended just short of two hours for the veterans. Young players spent a little extra time on the field, getting some extra work in.