Marcus Theaters is getting ready to reopen their theaters by the end of the week.

The company says it will be reopening select locations on August 21st, and more on the 28th.

That includes locations in Wausau, the Milwaukee area, Sun Prairie, La Crosse and the Fox Valley.

Shows will be running in reduced capacity so that social distancing can take place, and they’re asking people to buy their tickets online. You will have to wear a mask inside, except when you’re eating.