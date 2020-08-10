Mask repeal action looks unlikely in Assembly

It’s still not clear, whether Republicans in the Wisconsin legislature will be able to roll back Tony Evers’ mask mandate, with Assembly Republicans apparently less interested than their Senate counterparts.

State Representative Adam Neylon (R-Pewaukee) hopes they will. “It’s not about masks, per se,” Neylon said Sunday on WISN’s UpFront.

“I think it’s a dangerous overreach of power, and if we aren’t able to overturn him now, what will this lead to in the future.”

Representative Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) agrees there ought to be limits on government power. “But doing what we can to save the lives of our community members by enacting common sense public health measures, is clearly within the role of government.”

UPFRONT: Wisconsin’s mask mandate enters second week https://t.co/Ib4tJxZ5UV — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) August 9, 2020

While state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has said he’s ready to roll on repeal, Assembly Speaker doesn’t plan to challenge Evers’ order.

WISN‘s Matt Smith asked Neylon whether Assembly Republicans have the votes. “I don’t believe we do, no,” he said.