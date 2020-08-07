Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission removes Alfonso Morales from police chief position

Alfonso Morales has been removed from his role as Milwaukee’s police chief.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission has demoted Morales to a captain rank, and promoted Assistant Chief Michael Brunson to acting chief.

Morales had come under fire ever since he was hired in February of 2018. Members of the Commission called on him to fire one of the officers involved in the violent arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown.

When the Black Lives Matter protests started this spring, Morales was called in front of the commission for the use of tear gas and pepper spray on demonstrators. He was called to make sweeping changes to the department.

Morales says the commission didn’t give him enough time to comply with the requests.