Monday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

There were no new COVID-19 deaths to report Monday in Wisconsin – but there are concerning trends. The Department of Health Services reported 455 positive cases out of 5,507 tests processed over the prior 24 hours.

That’s a positive test rate of 7.6 percent, and according to a report by “WisContext,” the number of tests reported in Wisconsin over Sunday and Monday was at its lowest level since July 5-6, and lower than the test numbers for nearly every day since mid-May.

Meanwhile, the 7-day average of positive tests is at its highest point since July 21, though still lower than levels during most of April and the first week of May.

 