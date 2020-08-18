Monday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

There were no new COVID-19 deaths to report Monday in Wisconsin – but there are concerning trends. The Department of Health Services reported 455 positive cases out of 5,507 tests processed over the prior 24 hours.

We are happy to report no new #COVID19_WI deaths today. Thank you for physically distancing, washing your hands, and doing your part to #MaskUpWisconsin and #StopTheSpread of this virus. Get more tips to protect yourself and your community: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/Q6R1nZakCw — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 17, 2020

That’s a positive test rate of 7.6 percent, and according to a report by “WisContext,” the number of tests reported in Wisconsin over Sunday and Monday was at its lowest level since July 5-6, and lower than the test numbers for nearly every day since mid-May.

The number of COVID-19 tests reported in Wisconsin over Aug. 16-17 is at its lowest level since those reported on July 5-6, and lower than the numbers for this figure for nearly every day since mid-May. — WisContext (@wiscontext) August 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the 7-day average of positive tests is at its highest point since July 21, though still lower than levels during most of April and the first week of May.

The 7-day average of positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin is at its highest point since July 21, though it remains lower than levels during most of April and the first week of May. Here is more info: https://t.co/WI5138q3LE — WisContext (@wiscontext) August 17, 2020