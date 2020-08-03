Monday COVID-19 numbers: Lowest number of new infections in several weeks

The Department of Health Services is reporting that just 404 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected on Monday. That’s around 5.6% of all tests that came in since Sunday. One more person has died from the disease.

Additionally, new studies are showing that a majority of the deaths due to COVID-19 have been in Wisconsin’s elderly population, with no reported deaths among children and teenagers. Only 49 of those victims were people under the age of 50.