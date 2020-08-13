Morales announces retirement from Milwaukee Police Department

Alfonso Morales will not be sticking around the Milwaukee Police department following his demotion last week.

Morales’ attorney Franklyn Gimbel tells Fox6 Milwaukee that Morales filed his retirement paperwork and sent it to the city’s Fire and Police Commission. Gimbel says he’ll be asking a judge to review the process surrounding that demotion and whether or not Morales’ rights were violated in the decision.

Morales was demoted earlier this month after a controversy over the use of tear gas to disperse a crowd of protestors. He was asked to respond to 11 areas of concern about policing from city officials, and said he was not given enough time to complete his review.

Milwaukee’s police and fire commission has already started a nationwide search to find a new police chief. Assistant Chief Michael Brunson is serving as acting chief.