More than 80% of Packers season ticket holders opt out

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy’s decision to keep fans out of the first two home games this season was partially made by the large percentage of fans that decided not to purchase their season ticket package this season.

“The fact that that high a percentage of our fans were not comfortable coming to games was a factor that weight into my thinking,” Murphy said in an interview that was posted on Saturday. More than 80% of Packers season ticket holders decided to opt out this year.

“Obviously here in Green Bay, we know how much our home games mean to the local economy and to the local community,” Murphy said. “But at the end of the day the most important thing was protecting the health and safety of our community and our fans.”

The decision to go without fans for the first two home games, means the first time the Packers could actually play games with fans at Lambeau Field would be November 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.