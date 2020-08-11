More Wisconsin households can use food stamps for July and August

More than 200 thousand households in Wisconsin are getting more help with their groceries under Governor Evers’ latest coronavirus order.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the July order which placed a statewide mask order in place, also re-starts the program that expands FoodShare benefits. It’s not clear exactly how many people will get expanded benefits, or how much they will get.

A family of four in Wisconsin can usually get almost $650 dollars a month for groceries under the FoodShare program. DHS said benefits for July should have appeared on FoodShare cards over the weekend. Benefits for August will appear in two weeks.

