MU poll finds more concerned about contracting coronavirus

Results from this weeks Marquette Law School Poll show Wisconsinites growing more worried about their chances of getting the coronavirus. Poll director Charles Franklin

“In August that moved up by eight or nine points, of more concern. And at the same time the people who are not all concerned moved down,” Poll director Charles Franklin said. “So there does seem to have been a bit of a shift between June and August, with a bit more concerned and very much concerned, that reverses the downward trend that we’d seen from March to May to June.”

In August, 27% say they are very worried about COVID-19 and 36% say they are worried. In June, it was 19% and 36%. In late March, it was 30% and 40%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) August 11, 2020

As for how elected leaders are handling COVID-19, poll respondents gave President Trump a 40 percent approval rating, while 61 percent approved of Governor Tony Evers handling of the pandemic.

How Evers’ is handling coronavirus issues: 61% of WI voters approve, 35% disapprove. In June, it was 58% and 37%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) August 11, 2020