New disclosures Friday in Jacob Blake shooting

While the graphic video of Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey last Sunday has been viewed around the world, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told a reporter during a Friday press conference that he’s never watched it.

“I think I answered, I did not see the video,” Beth said, ending his comments when the reporter pressed him on that – “okay, thank you.”

But the online outlet UpNorth News has obtained another video, which appears to show the sheriff, with his hand shading his eyes, watching the video on someone’s phone at the shooting scene.

The ACLU has called for the resignation of Beth and Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, claiming both have mishandled the situation in Kenosha, including the murders of two men by rifle toting Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said Friday that both men have been doing the best they can.

Also Friday, an attorney representing the Kenosha Professional Police Association issued a statement. Attorney Brendan Matthews said there are “wholly inaccurate” statements circulating regarding the shooting of Blake by Sheskey.

A copy of the statement from Matthews was released by the office of state Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater). The statement says that Kenosha officers were told before they arrived that Blake had a felony warrant for his arrest for a domestic violence incident that included a charge of third-degree sexual assault. The statement also disputes the claim from people at the scene that Blake was breaking up a fight between two women. It says that officers became aware that he had a knife as he approached the silver SUV seen in the video, and that officers had attempted twice to taser Blake, who “forcefully fought” them.

“None of the officers involved wished for things to transpire the way it did,” Matthews said.