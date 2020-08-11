New poll shows Biden leading Trump in Wisconsin

A new poll shows voters in Wisconsin favor Joe Biden over President Trump.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Elections Research Center poll finds Biden leads Trump by six points. According to the poll, Biden’s drawing support from Democrats who went for other candidates than Hillary Clinton in 2016, or didn’t vote at all.

The president maintains strong backing from Republicans.

The poll also shows Biden ahead in Michigan and Pennsylvania. Biden leads Trump 49 to 44 percent among Wisconsin respondents, and 52 to 44 percent among those who say they’re “certain” to vote in November.