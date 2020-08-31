No new coronavirus deaths reported in Wisconsin on Monday

Wisconsin reported no new coronavirus deaths on Monday. The percentage of positive cases was down as well.

The Department of Health Services reported 266 – or 7 percent – of 3,818 new test results came back positive, following positive test rates above 9 percent each of the previous three days.

Great news that no deaths are reported today, but that doesn’t mean we can let our guard down. Each of us has a responsibility to #StopTheSpread Keep up to date on the latest #COVID19_WI at https://t.co/Tz7cCaFfZW #MaskUpWisconsin pic.twitter.com/FfPU4hXDX5 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 31, 2020

The seven-day average is now at 8.2 percent.

Although Mondays have generally had reduced testing and case counts, Public Health Madison and Dane County said the state database used to track cases was temporarily down Sunday, which could have further impacted the numbers.