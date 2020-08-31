Wisconsin Radio Network

No new coronavirus deaths reported in Wisconsin on Monday

Wisconsin reported no new coronavirus deaths on Monday. The percentage of positive cases was down as well.

The Department of Health Services reported 266 – or 7 percent – of 3,818 new test results came back positive, following positive test rates above 9 percent each of the previous three days.

The seven-day average is now at 8.2 percent.

Although Mondays have generally had reduced testing and case counts, Public Health Madison and Dane County said the state database used to track cases was temporarily down Sunday, which could have further impacted the numbers.