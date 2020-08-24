No new COVID deaths in Wisconsin for second straight day

Wisconsin Radio Network

For a second straight day Monday, there were no new coronavirus deaths reported in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services listed no new deaths, keeping the total at 1,081 Wisconsinites killed by the disease. DHS reported 392—or 8.1 percent—of 4,865 new test results came back as positive.

The seven-day average of 665 new cases per day is down from 734 a week ago.

Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 321 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 106 are in intensive care units.