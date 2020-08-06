Noah’s Ark in the Dells closes for season

Wisconsin Radio Network

It’s the middle of summer, but a popular Wisconsin Dells attraction is shutting down for the season.

Operators of Noah’s Ark Water Park said they’re closing for the year, after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Anyone with single-day passes can use them next year. Anyone with season passes will get a free ‘buddy ticket’ for next year.