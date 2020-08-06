Noah’s Ark in the Dells closes for season

It’s the middle of summer, but a popular Wisconsin Dells attraction is shutting down for the season.

Noah’s Ark Waterpark Will Remain Closed For 2020. We will be back Summer 2021! Please visit https://t.co/H4nqOp4vgp for the full story. pic.twitter.com/cvMNYv5uXv — Noah’s Ark Waterpark (@NoahsArkWaterpk) August 5, 2020

Operators of Noah’s Ark Water Park said they’re closing for the year, after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Anyone with single-day passes can use them next year. Anyone with season passes will get a free ‘buddy ticket’ for next year.