Offense picking up, Brewers win third straight against Cubs (AUDIO)

After losing the series opener last Thursday, the Milwaukee Brewers were involved in three tight games with the Chicago Cubs, closing out the 4-game series with a 6-5 win on Sunday at Wrigley Field. It gave the Brewers three of four in the series, including three straight wins.

Josh Hader came on in relief to get the save, but needed a 13-pitch at bat by Chicago’s Nico Hoerner with two outs in the ninth inning to close it out. Hader has now appeared in six games for the Brewers and hasn’t given up a hit.

The three straight wins pulls the Brewers record for the season at 10-10.

The Brewers had 12 hits on the day, six of them coming from the eight and nine hitters. In the eight spot, Luis Urias had his second straight three hit game. In the nine-spot, Orlando Arcia had three hits, including a triple and a two-run homer.

Keston Hiura, who had struggled all season with the bat, had two hits, including a three-run homer off of Jon Lester in the third inning.

The Brewers have Monday off and continue their road trip in Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Corbin Burnes will get the start on the mound for Milwaukee.

