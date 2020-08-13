Packers add WR Turner to the mix

After losing veteran wide receiver Devin Funchess (opt out) for the the upcoming 2020 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers announced the signing of wide receiver Malik Turner on Wednesday.

Turner has 17 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown over two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

Turner originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Illinois. He spent some time on the Seahawks practice squad but played in 21 NFL games with three starts.

Turner will wear No. 82 for the Packers.