Packers to hold final Lambeau workout Sunday (AUDIO)

Sunday’s Lambeau Field practice will be the last big chance for players trying to make the Packers 53-man roster to show what they have. Next week, the Packers will start to focus on the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sunday’s practice will be as close to game-like conditions that the Packers can get.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the players will wear their uniforms, coaches will be in the press box working with tablets and communicating through headsets. the NFL is coming in to help with game-day procedures and the practice will include officials for the first time.

The Packers need to trim their roster to 53 players by the end of the week, so Sunday’s practice will be an opportunity for LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst to see how the young players react to game conditions.

