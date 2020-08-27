Pence cites violence in Kenosha and other cities in RNC speech

Vice President Mike Pence used part of his speech at Wednesday night’s Republican National Convention to denounce what he described as chaos in U.S. cities.

“The violence must stop, whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha,” Pence said in accepting the Republican nomination for vice president. “Too many heroes have died defending our freedom to see Americans strike each other down. We will have law and order on the streets of this country for every American of every race and creed and color.”

Pence said he and President Trump support the right of Americans to peacefully protest, but those who riot and loot will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Pence referred to law enforcement as “the best of us” and “heroes in blue,” but he said the country doesn’t have to choose between law enforcement and standing with African Americans to improve the quality of their lives.

“From the first days of this administration, we’ve done both and we will keep supporting law enforcement and we will keep supporting our African American and minority communities across this land for four more years,” he said.

Pence did not mention the 17-year-old who has been accused of shooting two people to death in Kenosha this week, or professional athletes who are striking to call attention to racial injustice.

Pence did accuse Joe Biden of suggesting U.S. law enforcement has an implicit bias against minorities. During an interview last month, Biden said there is systemic racism in the legal system.

Radio Iowa