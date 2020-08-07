Percentage of positive COVID-19 cases increases Friday

Wisconsin continues to have a high level of COVID-19 activity, according to the Department of Health Services.

DHS on Friday reported 989 new positive tests, 49 additional hospitalizations, and 12 deaths over the previous 24 hours.

Seven percent of more than 15,000 tests were positive, up from 4.7 percent Thursday and 5.2 percent on Wednesday. The seven-day average rose to 883 new cases per day, just about where we were a week ago.

#Wisconsin continues to have high level of #COVID19 activity throughout our state, but with each of us doing our part to protect ourselves, our families, and people around us, we can start to see those numbers move in the right direction. Learn how at https://t.co/0ZoSfOf9cJ pic.twitter.com/zIzHCVKZAU — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 7, 2020

The Department of Health Services has also charged the way it reports COVID-19 test results. Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk admitted this week that there was a backlog of negative tests that were not being reported.

Pending daily test results will now be included in the numbers posted on the state COVID-19 website.

State and local public health officials continue to urge everyone to practice safe social distancing, to wear a mask when that’s not possible, along with proper hand washing, all of which will help slow the spread of coronavirus.