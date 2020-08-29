Rate of positive COVID-19 tests at 9.1% Friday

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests was up on Friday in Wisconsin. The Department of Health Services reported 9.2 percent, or 843 out of 9,156 test results processed over the previous 24 hours, were returned as positive.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update, and a reminder. If you are looking ahead to the #weekend and looking at activities outside of your home, use our Decision Tool for Individuals and Families to make safe choices and #SlowTheSpread: https://t.co/4JQGip7yuw pic.twitter.com/TJb3MTh4r3 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 28, 2020

That compares to 8.1 percent and 878 new cases on Thursday. Also, the seven day average is now 703 new cases per day, and that’s above 690 a week ago.

Two additional deaths bring that total to 1,113. Fifty-two new hospitalizations bring the current number of COVID-19 patients to 291, with 96 in intensive care.