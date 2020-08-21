Republican legislative leaders request extra presidential debate in Wisconsin

Republican leaders in the Wisconsin legislature are requesting that a presidential debate take place in Wisconsin in early September, in order for voters here to see candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump together, prior to the start of absentee voting later that month.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate President Roger Roth made the request for an additional debate on Friday, in a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

“Wisconsinites will be some of the first voters casting a ballot for the presidential election, and it is imperative that we hear from both candidates.”

.@Roth4Wisconsin and I are asking the Commission on Presidential Debates to hold an additional, earlier debate in #Wisconsin. These debates are critical and for states like Wisconsin, one should be held before any voting begins. pic.twitter.com/A6sCX8ajmm — Robin Vos (@repvos) August 21, 2020

“We must give voters a fair chance in an already unprecedented election,” the leaders’ letter states. “The least we can do is equip voters with the facts necessary to aid them in electing the next president of the United States.”

The commission has already scheduled three presidential debates, September 29th in Cleveland, October 7th in Salt Lake City, and October 22nd in Nashville, as well as an October 15th vice presidential debate in Miami.