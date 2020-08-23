Road struggles continue for the Brewers in Pittsburgh

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to search for the consistency necessary to win games. At the start of their shortened 60-game season, the pitching was good and the hitting was almost missing in action. The offense, while inconsistent, was starting to come around a little bit and now both the offense and the pitching is failing them.

That formula continued on Saturday in Pittsburgh, where the Brewers fell to the Pirates 12-5. That’s three straight losses and four out of the last five on the road trip. They’ll try to salvage a .500 record on the 10-game road trip, if they can avoid a sweep against the Pirates.

The Brewers struggle to hit and score runs was on full display in the third innings. After Mark Mathias led off with a double, he advanced to third on an errant pickoff throw by pitcher Derek Holland. With nobody out, Orlando Arcia struck out, Ryan Braun popped out and Christian Yelich grounded out.

The Brewers finally put a run on the board against Holland in the fourth when Jedd Gyorko hit a deep home run to left field to tie the score 1-1.

The Pirates didn’t take long to go back in front in the bottom half of the inning when Gregory Polanco clubbed a two-run home run off of Josh Lindblom.

The Brewers wasted another leadoff double from Mathias in the fifth when Arcia lined out to center and Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura both struckout to end the threat.

Hiura clubbed a three-run homer in the seventh to close the gap, but the Pirates scored five times off of Brewer rookie pitchers Angel Perdomo and Drew Rasmussen to break the game open.

The Brewers wrap up the road trip Sunday afternoon, sending Corbin Burnes (0-0, 3.00) to the mound against Pittsburgh’s JT Brubaker (0-0, 4.91).

Brewers designate Holt for assignment

With a shortened season, the Milwaukee Brewers just couldn’t wait any longer for utility man Brock Holt, designating him for assignment and recalling utility man Jace Peterson from the team’s alternate training site in Appleton.

Holt signed a one year deal with the Brewers with a team option for 2021, but managed just three hits and one RBI in 36 plate appearances.

“I think you’re right,” said manager Craig Counsell. “Thirty-six plate appearances is not a lot. But at this point we didn’t feel like we were getting anywhere. So we’re going to try something different. That’s the point we reached with Brock, unfortunately.”

Peterson does bring some major league experience with him. He has played in 508 major league games with four organizations over six seasons. He is a career .228 hitter.

Brewers option Perdomo

The Brewers on Sunday optioned left-handed pitcher Angel Perdomo to the team’s Alternate Training Site in Appleton and recalled RHP J.P. Feyereisen from Appleton.