Sen. Baldwin seeks answers after report that new Postmaster General is intentionally slowing mail delivery

Senator Tammy Baldwin is calling for an investigation of newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after reports that he’s ordering postal carriers to intentionally slow down mail service.

“Look I’ve heard from Wisconsin Postal Service workers and many constituents who are concerned about these new policies and I share their concerns.”

The comments come after a story in the Washington Post that that packages from Amazon and regular citizens are being left behind at post offices.

“It’s wrong for President Trump’s new Postmaster General to direct letter carriers to leave mail behind and delay delivery.”

Baldwin says she’s seen pictures of left-behind packages in the Oak Creek mail facility in southeast Wisconsin.