State Dem chair says virtual DNC is proving intimate and emotional

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler says last night’s Democratic National Convention demonstrated the emotional power the virtual experience can bring to viewers.

“It’s almost like they’re speaking to only that viewer at home. The intimacy allowed a level of just raw emotional power to come through the screen, that wouldn’t have been possible any other way,” Wikler said Tuesday.

“It’s impossible not to feel moved by the story of the young woman whose father died of coronavirus. And I think for anyone who’s concerned that we need change in this country, it’s hard to imagine call to action than the one issued by former First Lady Michelle Obama last night.”

Tuesday night’s DNC speakers include Joe Biden’s spouse Dr. Jill Biden, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton.